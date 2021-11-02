Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

SOI traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $368.65 million, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 255.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

