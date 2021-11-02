SOMESING (SSX) One Day Volume Tops $50.17 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $188.31 million and $50.17 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00081743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00075231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00102027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,968.46 or 0.99953326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.17 or 0.07152886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002881 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,094,861 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

