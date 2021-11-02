Southwestern Energy (SWN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southwestern Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Southwestern Energy worth $19,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

