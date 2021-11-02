SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. SP Plus reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,350%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SP Plus by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 970,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,816,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

