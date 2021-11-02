SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 0.3% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,588,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.95. 153,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,023. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.07. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $110.07 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.