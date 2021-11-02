Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Position Trimmed by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Spectrum Brands worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 349,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 450,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after buying an additional 141,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after buying an additional 57,556 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

