Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,100 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the September 30th total of 539,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,498,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,063,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SV opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

