Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,514 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 36.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 35.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.