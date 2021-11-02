Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.46 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

