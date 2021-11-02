Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 368.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 108,788 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.20% of M.D.C. worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after buying an additional 147,232 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 8.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.37 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

