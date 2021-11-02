Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,509 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE:JLL opened at $257.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.99. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.40 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.