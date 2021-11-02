Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,621 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 557.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $124.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $165.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.