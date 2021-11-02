Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $6.11 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,647,000 after buying an additional 468,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $187,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $450.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $309.30 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

