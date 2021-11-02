STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $191,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 110.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $4,393,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

