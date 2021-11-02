Staker 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 107.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, Staker has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. One Staker coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Staker has a total market capitalization of $4,300.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00224754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00094698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Staker

Staker (CRYPTO:STR) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Staker is staker.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

