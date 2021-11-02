Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $170.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $230.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.55.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $177.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $166.72 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

