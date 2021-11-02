Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Price Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were down 2.5% on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $189.00 price target on the stock. Stanley Black & Decker traded as low as $174.87 and last traded at $175.17. Approximately 8,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,103,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.73.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.42 and a 200-day moving average of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.