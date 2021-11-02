State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 178.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325,362 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.13% of Denbury worth $158,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $201,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Denbury by 539.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Denbury by 206.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denbury by 244.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,171 shares during the period. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $139,068,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

DEN opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.44.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

