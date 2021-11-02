State Street Corp Grows Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950,287 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of First BanCorp. worth $174,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,042,000 after purchasing an additional 733,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 110,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

FBP opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.34.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.