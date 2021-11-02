State Street Corp Has $166.27 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $166,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $443,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,967. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

