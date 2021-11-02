State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.08% of Helen of Troy worth $169,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 77.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $443,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $224.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.65. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

