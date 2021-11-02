State Street Corp Purchases 188,811 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.48% of Stericycle worth $163,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,315,000 after acquiring an additional 107,138 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,857,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,560,000 after acquiring an additional 129,543 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,783,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,736,000 after acquiring an additional 99,895 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,542,000 after acquiring an additional 314,073 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of SRCL opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.