State Street Corp Sells 446,846 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,647,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $171,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $78.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

