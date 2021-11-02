STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STE stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.73. The stock had a trading volume of 558,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.81. STERIS has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $237.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.83.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

