STERIS (NYSE:STE) Sets New 52-Week High at $237.44

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $237.44 and last traded at $236.12, with a volume of 584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

