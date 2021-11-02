Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

Shares of SBT stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. 31,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,353. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $274.58 million, a P/E ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sterling Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

