Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on STVN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,981,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,213,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,078,000.

NYSE STVN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 161,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,602. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.68.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

