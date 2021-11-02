Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.10.

Steven Madden stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

