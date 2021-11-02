Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

