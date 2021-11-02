Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 5,168 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100.

Shares of DNMR opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of -0.19.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

