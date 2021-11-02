Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $150,000 in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,634 shares of company stock valued at $598,367. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.