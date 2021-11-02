Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at $423,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.43. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.