SThree plc (STEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on December 3rd

SThree plc (LON:STEM) announced a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:STEM opened at GBX 573 ($7.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 556.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 480.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £765.02 million and a P/E ratio of 27.91. SThree has a 52 week low of GBX 244.50 ($3.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.97).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on SThree from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 581 ($7.59) per share, for a total transaction of £20,009.64 ($26,142.72).

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

