Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.01 and a one year high of $100.03.

