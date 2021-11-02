Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.09 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 102.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 688,702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OneMain by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,371,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.57. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

