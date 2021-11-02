Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Upland Software worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

