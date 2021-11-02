Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OILK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000.

OILK stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.