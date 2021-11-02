Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $30.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $3.60 on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. 1,363,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,424. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Under Armour by 127.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,121 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 439,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 47.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 175,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.