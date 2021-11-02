Stifel Nicolaus Increases Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to C$135.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TCNNF. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Trulieve Cannabis to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of TCNNF opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

