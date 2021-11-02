STK Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, STK has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One STK coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. STK has a total market capitalization of $399,392.62 and $2,272.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00231386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00096680 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

STK Coin Profile

STK (CRYPTO:STK) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,971,372 coins. STK’s official website is stktoken.com . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

Buying and Selling STK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.