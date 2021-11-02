STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.21 ($50.84).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday.

Shares of STM stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) on Monday, reaching €40.92 ($48.14). 2,533,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.05. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

