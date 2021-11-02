STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SSKN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 38,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,976. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.45. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.