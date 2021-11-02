Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Price Target Raised to CHF 1,875 at UBS Group

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAUHY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,875.00.

SAUHY stock opened at $108.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37. Straumann has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.50.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

