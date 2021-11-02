Straumann’s (SAUHY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAUHY. UBS Group upped their price target on Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,875.00.

Get Straumann alerts:

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $108.29 on Friday. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.