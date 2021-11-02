Stream Protocol (STPL) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $1,863.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00051323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00225982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096799 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,712,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.