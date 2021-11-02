Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Shares of SYK opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $200.25 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.57 and its 200-day moving average is $263.24.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $115,861,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 45.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after buying an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

