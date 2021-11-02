Summit Materials (SUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Summit Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SUM opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit Materials stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Summit Materials worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

