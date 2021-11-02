Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,692. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $93,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $987,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,704,755 shares of company stock worth $273,006,533 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Country Airlines stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 2,407.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

