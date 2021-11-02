SunCoke Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.29 million, a PE ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SXC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunCoke Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

