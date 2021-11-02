SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of SXC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. 71,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $570.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

SXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunCoke Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

